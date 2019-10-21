I knew in my bones that cancer was coming for more of us. I used to wake up with swollen eyes and a tear-soaked pillow from a recurring dream in which my dad, one of Grandma Edra’s four children, dies from the disease. But it took my dad’s sister Cora instead. She was 38 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and 43 when it came back and killed her in 2005, leaving me the title of oldest remaining female in dad’s line. I was barely out of college.