Attacks on Fauci breed public distrust - and that may prove deadly, Maryland poll shows | COMMENTARY

As far as historians can tell, neither Harry Truman nor Dwight Eisenhower ever called Dr. Jonas Salk a “disaster” even as the nation grappled with a poliovirus epidemic in the late 1940s and early 1950s that disabled about 35,000 Americans each year and forced the equivalent of lockdowns in the summer months. This may be why people readily accepted the earliest polio vaccine when it was declared safe and effective in 1955. But, oh, how the times have changed. President Donald Trump came out swinging at Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday morning, describing the nation’s leading infectious disease expert as a disaster in a call with campaign staff that was made available to reporters. It was not the first example of the president disparaging Dr. Fauci, and it will likely not be the last given the physician’s tendency to respect science and facts and not bend them to serve Mr. Trump’s political purposes.