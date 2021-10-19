Dear Mr. President, Baltimore needs you now | COMMENTARY

Wait, that seems a little formal. Can we call you Joe? How about “neighbor?” After all those years representing Delaware in the U.S. Senate, we think of you as a near-Marylander. How many times have you been in Baltimore? We’re guessing thousands over the decades, given that it’s a stop on Amtrak between Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., and passenger rail is your favored mode of transportation. And so news that you’ve agreed to appear in a CNN Town Hall from Baltimore on Thursday, your first official appearance in Charm City since you got the new White House gig, got us thinking we might be able to pass you this note. Read it now or read it later. We trust you won’t forget the state that gave you a whopping 65.4% of the vote last November. Baltimore voters went 8-to-1 for you, by the way, but who’s counting? We just thought, well, maybe you needed a little reminder.