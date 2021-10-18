Desist, delete and defund the misleading rhetoric about cops and crime, Gov. Hogan | COMMENTARY

So why single out Baltimore? There are certainly progressive voices who seek to defund. And the city has a gun violence epidemic that pre-dates the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been the focus of Mayor Brandon Scott since he took office 10 months ago. The governor could have pointed to other jurisdictions in this state that have been far stingier with police spending this year, but he did not. He could have observed that an uptick in crime has been a statewide concern. He did not. Nor did he bother to mention that the city has made some strides recently in public safety, raising the homicide clearance rate, for example. But then that would not have fed his narrative. With four men standing behind him, none of them African-American, he preferred to trot out the usual rhetoric that suggests Baltimore — Maryland’s largest city and where a majority of residents are African American — can’t govern itself, that’s it’s soft on murderers, that it’s anti-police.