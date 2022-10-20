Baltimore City charter amendments: Vote ‘for’ most — but not all | BALTIMORE SUN EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENTS

In Baltimore, voters are being asked to choose whether they are “for” or “against” 11 potential charter amendments. Many are fairly routine administrative matters, such as authorizing bonds so that the city can borrow money for certain projects, and we regularly support such ballot questions. But several stand out as worthy of analysis, either for their content or their confusing nature.

Question E: For

The roots of this proposed amendment go back to 2018, when then City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young began exploring a ban on the sale of the city’s 700-mile, 120-plus-year-old underground conduit system, which Question E now puts before voters. As a Sun story once noted, Baltimore Gas and Electric Co is the biggest user of the system, which contains phone, electric and fiber-optic cables, and the utility had unsuccessfully tried to buy it for $100 million in 2015.

Young’s intent was to preserve the city’s assets for the city, much as another charter amendment he sponsored would do in 2020, when it banned the lease or sale of Baltimore’s water and sewage system. As a board, we were against privatization of the water and sewage system then, but we recognized that banning its sale didn’t solve its many issues, which included expensive infrastructure, billing issues and mismanagement. We’re in the same boat today with the question of prohibiting the sale, transfer, or franchising of the city’s conduit system.

Mayor Brandon Scott has said that “maintenance costs of the conduit significantly outweigh any income derived from the system,” and he has sought a study to determine its worth and options for it. We understand that unloading responsibility for the aging infrastructure and boosting the budget at the same is certainly an attractive prospect. But for a mayor who likes to think in the long term, the idea of potentially signing away — for generations to come — the city’s most valuable assets and privatizing basic services for a cash infusion feels like a short-term move. Keeping control and figuring out how to use it to our advantage is a better option.

We recommend a vote “for” Question E.

Question H: For

This one might surprise quite a few Baltimoreans. Question H calls for the establishment of a “Baltimore City Police Department, the head of which is the Police Commissioner.” Wait — we can hear readers say — isn’t there already a Baltimore Police Department, and isn’t it already run by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison?

Yes and yes. But the point of the charter amendment, which has not been made especially clear by the ballot language, is for the existing department to no longer be a state agency and instead to wholly be the responsibility of the city. This, too, may surprise a number of city residents: Since the time of the Civil War, the department has been a state agency. As Sun reporter Emily Opilo recently noted, state lawmakers wrested control of police from the city in 1860 as a means to temper the violent, anti-immigrant Know-Nothing Party, which dominated city politics and the police department at the time.

State control today has a more modest practical effect, however. As a 2019 Abell Foundation study observed, giving control back to the city would have little impact on day-to-day operations. The mayor already has the power to hire and fire the commissioner and to control funding for department initiatives. If the city were to take full control of the department from the state, officers would become city rather than state employees, and the mayor and City Council could dictate everything from district boundaries to residency requirements and take-home vehicle policies, all of which have thus far been outside the city’s scope of authority.

One risk Abell noted of such local control, aside from the potential for micromanagement, is that the department would lose the sovereign immunity it holds as a state agency, and that could result in higher court payouts. This appears to be a risk the city wants to take, however, so there’s not much point to standing in their way. There’s also the added benefit of accountability: With this change, elected officials can’t hide behind the department-as-state-agency excuse when crime or police misconduct is on the upswing.

We recommend a vote “for” Question H.

Question I: For

Question I changes the membership of the board overseeing the city’s inspector general, whose job is to root out waste, fraud and abuse from city government. As Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming observed last year, the current board, which is largely made up of members designated by the mayor and City Council president, has too many potential conflicts of interest. The 11-member advisory group as envisioned in Question I would not include “elected officials, candidates for office or lobbyists” — an important protection to ensure the IG doesn’t get bullied by officials she might be investigating.

We recommend a vote “for” Question I.

Question K: Against

The final proposed charter amendment on the city ballot, Question K, is a classic example of a solution in search of a problem. The proposal, if approved, would limit to two terms those elected as Baltimore’s mayor, comptroller, City Council president and City Council members, beginning in 2024. Term limits might sound smart to outsiders looking for turmoil and turnover, but Baltimore’s history suggests many of its best leaders served longer than eight years — from William Donald Schaefer to Kurt Schmoke. How long these offices are filled by an individual should be left up to voters, who deserve the final say on whether an elected official has earned another term. Another reason to reject the amendment is that those who promoted this folly through voter signatures did so with the financial backing of David Smith, chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, which is not exactly a big fan of city governance or the city.

We recommend a vote “against” Question K.

