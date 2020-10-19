It’s time to finally fix the problems with policing in Maryland | COMMENTARY

We’re not saying reforming policing in Maryland will be easy. Legislators will face the tough task of balancing several different interests. Already Baltimore County’s legislation has received criticism for not going far enough and being too heavily influenced by law enforcement. And there is indication advocates intend to put intense pressure on lawmakers. A group of 85 organizations that includes the ACLU Maryland, CASA, Jews United for Justice, the Public Justice Center and Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle said last week that attempts at reform will be meaningless if legislation is not passed to repeal the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights (LEOBR), to reform Maryland’s Public Information Act, and to only allow use of force when absolutely necessary. “If the workgroup does not address these two important policy issues, it will be an example of the Maryland General Assembly’s unwillingness to enact meaningful police accountability," the group said in a statement. "We urge the General Assembly to follow the lead of legislative champions on police reform issues, instead of offering a big leadership bill approach to this session.”