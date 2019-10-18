And what criteria is Ms. Mosby’s office using to determine that the officers are tainted? Is it because they fell asleep on the job or missed too many court appearances? Or are their offenses much more egregious? Ms. Mosby did say that some of the officer misdeeds rose to the level of Gun Trace Task Force crimes. Those eight GTTF officers, who are now serving various jail terms for their crimes, were shaking down people for money and planting drugs and other evidence on suspects, among many other vile acts, to bolster their justification for arrest. If other officers indulged in that level of bad behavior, who are they and most importantly, are they still on the streets?