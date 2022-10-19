Election 2022: Howard County executive and school board races | BALTIMORE SUN EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENTS

County executive

Howard County voters face an enviable circumstance in choosing between two well-qualified candidates for county executive. The incumbent, Calvin B. Ball III, a Democrat and the first African American individual elected to the post, has an inclusive vision that speaks to the heart of the county’s ethos. The challenger, Allan H. Kittleman, a moderate Republican who held the office before Ball’s election four years ago, has proven himself a dedicated public servant. Each is more than capable of leading Maryland’s most prosperous subdivision.

But we believe Ball — Columbia resident, Woodlawn High School graduate and holder of a doctorate in education from Morgan State University — should remain in office as county executive for another term. His vision of the county as not only a place where public schools excel and the quality of life is high but as welcoming to people of differing races, religions and income levels is crucial for its continued success. From fostering affordable housing and public transit to supporting the public school system’s redistricting plans that promote greater equity, Ball, 47, seeks to expand opportunity, and surely no Maryland subdivision is better positioned to achieve that goal than Howard County.

Advertisement

That’s not to suggest the former county council member and council chair has no room for improvement. His office’s failure to comply with public information laws in a particular instance (as revealed by what is, admittedly, a highly partisan lawsuit) and his choice to accept campaign donations from special interest groups instead of participating in the county’s public financing system he has claimed to support are missteps we don’t want to see repeated. But any objective review of the last four years must note that Ball has made progress on flood protection and on school construction, that he demonstrated bold leadership in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, that he has pushed the county toward better environmental practices — from using solar energy to strengthening forest conservation efforts — and that he was willing to take the politically unpopular step of increasing the county’s fire and rescue tax to finance much-needed new stations and increase the number of firefighters and rescue personnel. Ball has set the county on a healthy path that should continue.

We should also note that his challenger, Kittleman, the one-time state senator and minority leader from West Friendship who turns 64 on Oct. 20, has not only demonstrated a willingness to seek bipartisan consensus but also the rarest of traits in politicians: frankness and humility. He has admitted, for example, that as county executive he was wrong to veto the campaign public financing law that he has taken advantage of this year to fund his campaign. His middle-of-the-road sensibilities are especially valued in 2022 when the top of his party’s ticket is populated by extremists. The Maryland GOP could use a lot more candidates like Kittleman if it wishes to remain relevant in statewide contests.

Advertisement

Board of Education

In the Howard County Board of Education race, voters will elect two new at-large members from four nominees on the ballot. Jacky McCoy and Dan Newberger are the best candidates to fill these nonpartisan seats. McCoy is a former math teacher at Long Reach High School. Newberger is a Navy veteran, PTA member and an advocate for public schools. Both are committed to working with students, educators and parents to ensure Howard schools fully recover from pandemic learning losses.

Editor’s note — Endorsements coming Thursday: select Baltimore City charter amendment questions.

The Baltimore Sun editorial board endorses political candidates in races that are of particular importance to our readers for reasons such as the critical nature of the work, the tightness of the election contest and the dearth of available information that occurs when an office has no incumbents competing for it. We make our conclusions after reviewing a range of data, including: the candidates’ campaign materials and responses to The Sun’s voter guide questionnaire, news stories written about the candidates, debates they’ve participated in, and interviews we’ve conducted with community leaders or the candidates themselves.