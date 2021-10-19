Raising health insurance costs not the way to fight tobacco use | COMMENTARY

At first glance, this sounds appealing. After all, the higher rates would be justified as smokers use more health care. And raising rates for some would mean lowering it for others at a time when costs for most everything are going up. Raise health insurance rates by 5% for smokers, for example, and nonsmokers might see a 1%

to 2% discount in premiums. Forcing smokers to pay more gives them one more incentive to quit, doesn’t it? That is, after all, one of the prime justifications for raising the tax on cigarettes which the General Assembly did by a whopping $1.75 per pack last year (and overriding Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto earlier this year to cause it to go into effect on March 14).