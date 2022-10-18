Maryland state ballot questions: Unsure whether to rename state appellate courts or change legislator residency requirements? We analyze the constitutional amendments so you don’t have to | BALTIMORE SUN EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENTS

FILE - A woman drops a ballot into a drop box while casting her vote during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Whether a state requires voters to request an absentee ballot or participates in universal mail-in voting, all ballots cast by mail or dropped off at a drop box are vetted to ensure their legitimacy.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez/AP)

There are five state constitutional amendments on the ballot to consider in this election cycle. After studying each, here are our endorsements:

Question 1: For

This question likely means little to most voters. It’s designed to clear up confusion regarding the state’s two appellate courts, which most of us never come into contact with. The lower court, which considers appeals to cases originating in circuit court or orphans court (more on that second one later), is now called the Court of Special Appeals. And the higher appellate court, which chooses cases to hear through a process known as certiorari — as well as cases “involving legislative redistricting, removal of certain officers, and certifications of questions of law,” per its website — is known blandly as the Court of Appeals. A vote for Question 1 would rename the two courts the Maryland Appellate Court and the Supreme Court of Maryland, respectively. Most states already refer to their top courts as Supreme Courts, with Maryland and New York the only outliers; the legislation proposing the amendment passed handily in the state House and Senate, and there is minimal cost associated with the shift other than updating the Annotated Code of Maryland to reflect the new language — even the old letterhead has to be used up before ordering fresh.

During a hearing on the proposal, Mary Ellen Barbera, former chief judge of the Court of Appeals, said “lawyers, law students and litigants” within and without Maryland are confused by the names, and they “research, contact and even file papers with the wrong court” with regularity. That’s good enough reason for us.

We recommend a vote “for” Question 1.

Question 2: Against

Candidates for the state legislature currently have to meet four key criteria: They must be at least 21 to run for the House of Delegates and 25 for the Senate; a Maryland citizen who’s lived in the state for at least a year and in the district they hope to represent for six months before the election. This question would add on to that last criterion to make the place of residence a “primary place of abode,” eliminating, for example, the option to rent an apartment for six months as a second home while you run your campaign to see how things go.

We recognize that living in a community gives a legislator more skin in the game, likely to the benefit of all, as well as an up-close view of the region’s strengths and weaknesses, and we would encourage it, just as we’ve advocated for city police to live in Baltimore. But we also want the best people on the job, and if they currently live outside a district but know it well and voters find them the favorite to represent the region, it seems they should have the chance to test the waters with a six-month lease. And if we’ve learned one thing from the pandemic, it’s that our physical presence is not always required to get things done well. The current residency requirement for Maryland legislators is already stricter than requirements U.S. Congress members are held to (they only have to live in the state they represent, not the district), and it’s enough to ensure a commitment from political candidates.

We recommend a vote “against” Question 2.

Question 3: Against

This question follows a pattern going back 30 years, when the first minimum threshold for damages in a civil jury trial held in circuit court was set at an amount above $5,000; anything under that was to be litigated in district court, sans jury. The jury threshold was bumped to $10,000 in 2006, and $15,000 in 2010. Question 3 would again raise the threshold for a right to a circuit court jury trial in civil proceedings, this time requiring the amount in controversy to be at least $25,000. Given that the 2010 figure should be raised to $20,417 based on inflation alone, this would seem to be a simple move that would buy a few more years before the threshold will have to be increased again. (Perhaps by then, the legislature will include an escalation clause for inflation in its proposals, as one injury lawyer once suggested on his blog.)

But it’s not quite so cut and dried. The Maryland Defense Counsel is opposed to the amendment, pointing out that it curtails the right to a trial by jury at the circuit court level, where the rules allow parties to seek more information from one another than in district court, and that no strong case has been made for the change. We agree. The Maryland State Bar Association said it supports the shift because they think more cases will be completed in district court and that plaintiffs with smaller claims won’t be able to afford the more rigorous jury trials. But plaintiffs can still choose a district court hearing, as long as the amounts in dispute are $30,000 or less. We would suggest a study be conducted to determine the value of such thresholds before the next bill is introduced asking for another increase.

We recommend a vote “against” Question 3.

Question 4: For

We’ve already weighed in on No. 4, the question of whether to legalize recreational use of cannabis in Maryland by people age 21 and over, while allowing for the expungement of related criminal records and commutation of certain prison sentences. We favor this amendment, particularly given that uneven enforcement of marijuana laws seems to do more harm to communities than the drug itself.

We recommend a vote “for” Question 4.

Question 5: Against

In case there weren’t enough obscure court questions on the ballot this election cycle, here’s one more. If passed, it would require Howard County Circuit Court judges — who oversee criminal and civil jury trials, among other complex legal matters — to also sit as the orphans’ court judges in that county, presiding over probate and estate administration affairs, including disbursements outside the county. The shift would follow the lead of Montgomery and Harford counties, and eliminate the need for county voters to elect three separate orphans’ court judges.

We’re not fans of electing judges, to be sure (who really knows anything about their records?), and this would at least ensure that those overseeing wills and related matters in Howard County were licensed to practice law in the state — a requirement that does not exist for most orphans’ court judges in Maryland. But it would also add to the workload of already overworked circuit court judges and has the feel of being a solution in search of a problem. As the current chief judge of the Howard County Orphans’ Court has pointed out, just one and a half of the more than 10,000 rulings she’s been involved in have been reversed. Byron Macfarlane, register of wills for Howard County, has said the impetus is efficiency, but the case just hasn’t been made.

We recommend a vote “against” Question 5.

