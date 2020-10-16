In securing its future, the Baltimore Museum of Art sells the past | COMMENTARY

Though the museum outlined reasons for why it chose those pieces — chiefly that it has other works in its collection that similarly reflect the story of these periods in art history — it’s an understandably painful pill for some to swallow. And change in general is uncomfortable. But we prefer to think of it not as closing a door on certain works by these white artists of the past, but instead opening the door to including diverse artists of the future, who would not have had the opportunity to be seen and appreciated in the same way in any other time in history, along with the new audience they could attract.