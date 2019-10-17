The various deflections, denials and other antics President Trump has engaged in this past week to justify his capitulation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can’t sugarcoat the circumstances, and he likely knows it. Whether he wants to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of hysteria (“Pray for her, she is a very sick person!” the president tweeted insincerely Wednesday night after an unsuccessful White House meeting on the matter at which he allegedly described the Baltimore native as a “third-rate politician”) or claim Syria is unimportant or that U.S. troops can’t “police” the world, it’s clear the pullout-on-a-whim had little support from the nation’s military or its diplomats or his own party’s elected leaders. The rebuke by House Republicans alone — with 129 GOP members voting with the Democrats to condemn the withdrawal , 354-60 — was a stunning setback for a president relying on party loyalty to protect him from ongoing impeachment proceedings.