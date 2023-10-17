A sinking outlook for Maryland’s rockfish | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Nearly 40 years ago, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources took bold action to save Maryland rockfish — or, as the fish is more formally known, striped bass — by enforcing a total moratorium on their harvest. Why? The species was in steep reproductive decline as measured by what is known as the “Young of Year Index,” where researchers check certain key locations in the Chesapeake Bay for small fingerlings, the year’s new class of juveniles, every year for 65 straight years. In 1984, the index hovered well below 5.

Last week, DNR researchers announced a grim, new result from their sample nets. This year’s juvenile index sits at 1.0, which is less than one-tenth the long-term average of 11.1 and the second-worst index ever recorded. The discouraging news wasn’t wholly unexpected. The survey has been showing subpar results for a half-decade, all with findings below the 5 level, which is not unlike what triggered the 1985 moratorium. Is it time to shut down the fishery again?

Marine biologists, including those with advocacy groups like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, say it’s too early to make that call. But they are asking for stronger action than Maryland has announced so far. In a statement, DNR says it’s working on a response with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) along with “additional state-specific actions to increase protections within Maryland.” Ideally, those steps may focus on protecting mature fish — the parents of those fingerlings — that journey up and down the Atlantic coast. Save those adults, most of which survived the fingerling stage six to eight years ago, and better reproduction may be possible, perhaps even next year.

As an anadromous species, striped bass spawn in the freshwaters of Chesapeake Bay tributaries, with their offspring sticking around three to five years (often hiding and feeding in protective underwater grasses) before maturing enough to head out to the salty Atlantic themselves. Recent reproductive failure may be partly the result of variations in weather (fish like it cold and rainy, while hot, dry conditions have been more prevalent in recent years). But it’s been far worsened by the now-familiar environmental challenges facing the bay, including loss of dissolved oxygen — the result of excess nutrients, nitrogen and phosphorus, feeding too much algae and the dying blooms then depleting the oxygen level.

Several factors are especially worrisome. First, is the decreasing ability of the species to bounce back from a few bad years. Another concern is that those mature fish from the successful reproductive years of 2015 and 2017 are now prized “trophy” fish for anglers in New England. They are abundant now, but when they’re gone, they’re gone. Will ASMFC members from those states recognize that the current bounty will be gone soon enough without intervention? Even in neighboring Virginia, there’s a gill netting season next spring and no talk of canceling it. Indeed, Virginia’s own rockfish survey results were described by regulatory authorities in that state as merely an “off” year.

Even so, declaring a moratorium might not be the cure-all that it was seen a generation ago. Why? Because fishing pressure isn’t the only challenge the species faces. Maryland could unilaterally close its own trophy season when mature rockfish are caught by recreational fishermen. But that won’t restore bay grasses or spare juveniles from predation — the invasive blue catfish, once limited mostly to big Midwestern rivers such as the Mississippi, Missouri and Ohio, posing the newest threat. Saving rockfish from extinction isn’t just about anglers using circle hooks that help ensure fish that are caught and released will survive the encounter, but about addressing environmental threats. Climate change may prove the biggest of these.

All of this merely reinforces the need to be cautious with a species that’s so clearly at risk. As the 5-year moratorium spearheaded by then-DNR Secretary Torrey C. Brown, a Johns Hopkins-trained internist, demonstrated, short-term reproductive failures can be healed, at least temporarily. The challenge now is to coordinate the effort with other states, most closely with Virginia, so that the sacrifices expected of Maryland’s commercial and recreational fishermen aren’t in vain.

Maryland’s rockfish landings in 2022 were valued in the neighborhood of $5.5 million dockside, which was well below those of oysters ($24.7 million) and blue crab ($30.9 million). But how can you put a price on Maryland’s official state fish prized for both its taste and its fight? Better to go out and catch a blue catfish, at least for the time being.

