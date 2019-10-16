Think a quarter is too much trouble? We would point to Aldi, the fast-growing German supermarket chain that requires patrons to insert a quarter to get a shopping cart. It’s a low-cost way to get shoppers to return their carts (and eventually get their quarters back). It’s not as convenient as no-quarter carts, of course, but do Aldi customers begrudge the charge? The chain now has more than 1,900 stores across the U.S. so clearly not. What it does is invest people in the Aldi experience. “Look at how there aren’t any carts sitting out in the parking lot,” customers often marvel. And it’s difficult to see this as discrimination against the poor given the Aldi business model is aimed directly at people looking for low prices, not a high-end produce department or personalized service. Granted, Aldi gives the quarter back if you give the cart back, but you get the idea.