Bannon and Yiannopoulos in Baltimore? Yawn | COMMENTARY

We certainly can’t blame Mayor Brandon Scott for being concerned about the possibility of violence. Mr. Bannon is regarded as a key figure in the organizing of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol (and has so far declined to cooperate with congressional investigators). And white nationalists and Mr. Yiannopoulos aren’t exactly strangers, either. The city would be wise to take the necessary precautions, including summoning a significant police presence. But denying anyone’s constitutional right to express their opinion, no matter what claptrap it might be, is not a good look for Baltimore or any other community in the United States. If the neo-Nazis can march through Skokie, Illinois, in front of Holocaust survivors, as the ACLU so famously fought for in 1978, Baltimore can surely withstand the presence of this hate group for an afternoon.