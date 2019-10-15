By all accounts, Mr. Hogan is a popular governor, an extraordinary achievement in a state that’s practically foaming at the mouth to oust Donald Trump, his fellow Republican, from the White House. But of all the places to spend his political capital, why in the world did he choose to attack this education commission and its goal of upgrading schools? Baltimore is dying — yes, dying in every sense of the word — from concentrated poverty, the legacy of racism, violence, drug addiction and more. The one thing people can agree on from City Hall to local churches is that higher performing schools where educators are staffed and trained to deal with special education, trauma, lead poisoning, violence and other behavioral problems and all the rest that schools face today would be immeasurably helpful to this city’s future. And there are many other communities in Maryland that can make a similar claim. The governor doesn’t just want to turn his back on them. No, no, he wants to mock them, to run millions of dollars of ads to lay waste to Kirwan Commission recommendations.