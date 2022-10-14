Chesapeake Bay cleanup misses the mark | COMMENTARY

Back in the early 1980s when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unveiled the results of a five-year, $27-million study detailing the environmental damage sustained by the Chesapeake Bay, it wasn’t difficult to summon public outrage and media attention for the nation’s largest estuary, the cradle of much-loved blue crabs, rockfish and oysters. The threats to the bay quickly became common knowledge: the excess nutrients drained from the six-state watershed that caused so much of the harm; the toxic runoff from cities, suburbs and farms; the growth of algae blooms and “dead zones” where aquatic life could not survive; the damage from erosion and siltation. Advocacy groups gained new relevancy and a multi-state pact with the EPA was signed (and periodically updated with specific pollution goals). In short, the appeal to “Save the Bay” became our common objective, and a lot of Marylanders — not just sailors or waterfront property owners or watermen or recreational fishermen — were ready to do what was needed whether it meant upgrading sewage treatment plants, creating “buffer zones” around shorefront, mandating better stormwater drainage or preventing the over harvesting of shellfish and finfish alike.

That was four decades ago. How is that momentum looking today?

We ask that question because while significant progress has been made, it was acknowledged Tuesday that the Chesapeake Bay Program has fallen well behind schedule. Goals expected to be achieved in 2025 will not be reached on time. And so the EPA and the states are left to determine what can be done these next several years and how best to get there and beyond. But will they?

Objectives have been missed before without much consternation or upset. And so we must ask: Has the enterprise lost its appeal? Will a “headwater” state like Pennsylvania willingly make sacrifices? Will Maryland? Will farmers? Will cities? Will developers? It’s easy to slap a bumper sticker on the back of a car, it’s quite another to keep a wastewater treatment plant as complex and costly as Back River performing at peak efficiency. If Baltimore, home of the crab cake, isn’t capable of treating its sewage properly, how can we expect others to do as well?

What’s needed, as surely as specific targets for reducing excess nitrogen and phosphorus, is a rebirth of the Chesapeake Bay cleanup movement, a renewed excitement over what we have and what we stand to lose. We don’t wish to overstate this as there are still a lot of advocates and scientists, teachers and conservationists laboring away on the bay’s behalf. But when was the last time your local TV station broadcast live from the deck of a working skipjack at the start of oyster season or local school collected money to restore underwater grasses or a candidate for statewide office listed cleaning up the Chesapeake as a top priority? Even the failure to meet 2025 cleanup goals got measly coverage in the press. Maybe it’s bay cleanup fatigue, maybe the environmental spotlight was stolen by climate change. And maybe a lot of folks think the job must already have been done — or can’t be done at all.

The truth, as so often happens, is complicated. We can make considerable improvements. We can set ourselves on a more sustainable future. We just can’t get there without a willingness to embrace change. Sometimes, it’s as simple as picking up after your pet. But it’s often much more challenging and controversial like investing in public infrastructure or adopting land use restrictions that preserve open space and concentrate new construction to limit environmental impact. These things cost money. They take political will. They require less complacency and more public involvement. But they can be achieved — if we set ourselves to the task with the enthusiasm of a generation ago.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.