There is simply no good reason for Baltimore to be this private company’s guinea pig in such a Big Brother-esque venture. Mr. McNutt promises he won’t track people improperly or sell the information he finds to others Facebook-style, and he swears that he can’t even make out the faces of individuals (people are just a few pixels on a screen, he likes to say). But he is apparently willing to follow and identify potential witnesses to crimes. Slide 14 of a 51-slide power point states: “Many witnesses are observed at the location at the time [of a crime] and could be tracked if desired.” Outing reluctant witnesses is not what Baltimore needs to regain trust in its police department.