Frankly, more Maryland communities need to think about the choices they face. Climate change isn’t going away, it’s effects appear to be worsening. Rising sea levels are not the only adverse effects, of course, but they represent a good starting point for focusing on the choices people must make. Should we be investing in sea walls or other flood mitigation strategies, or should we be preparing to relocate to higher ground? This isn’t just a problem for the next generation, events like the weekend flooding are likely to become increasingly common in the years ahead. Sticking our heads in the sand or mocking “Green New Deal” policies as President Donald Trump is fond of doing gets us exactly nowhere. Give the Pentagon some credit. Our nation’s top defense leaders have been exploring the threat posed by global warming to far-flung military installations for years. We’re past the moment when there might be any hope of reversing the damage done. What’s needed now is a similarly pragmatic approach: How should Maryland best protect itself from the future and far worse floodwaters ahead?