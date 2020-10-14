A limited return to in-person education in Baltimore: a difficult decision, but the right one | COMMENTARY

We don’t want anyone to take unnecessary risks with their lives: teachers, students, staff or administrators. Everyone has individual needs and circumstances they must weigh in deciding what is right for them and their families and what presents the greater risk: staying home or going in. Ideally, enough teachers would step forward to volunteer for in-person learning that no one would have to feel pressured in this phase of reopening. But if not now, it’s only a matter of time before every teacher will have a hard decision to make. We don’t fault those who can’t bring themselves to return, but we ask that they not get in the way of those who want to.