Trump’s ‘disaster’ cities tweet aims to distract from white supremacist courtship | COMMENTARY

What President Trump is directly responsible for, it can be argued, is the 55% increase in white nationalist groups during his presidency, as tracked by the Southern Poverty Law Center. He stokes their fears of becoming a powerless minority in America by talk of immigrant invaders and Black Lives Matter “thugs” and minority-white, Democrat-run, “complete & total disaster” cities. And he uses social media to create a false narrative of dangerous left-leaning liberals and to further phony conspiracy theories. He has retweeted racist rhetoric (including video of a supporter shouting “white power”) and shone a friendly spotlight on far-right groups including the Proud Boys, whom he told to “stand back and stand by” two weeks ago because “somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left.” He later told the group to “stand down,” which just served to further validate them and their military fantasy and galvanize like-minded others.