Having had the privilege of working my entire professional career out of the closet, it is demonstrably clear to me that my ability to be proudly gay in the workplace has made me a vastly better employee, a much happier person and a far more successful contributor to society. It has done the same for all my gay friends who have enjoyed the same privilege. But there are many, many others who have not had that privilege — most notably transgender people of color, whose intersectional identities expose them not only to hate but to compounding discrimination abetted by unjust arbiters of some of the same kinds of laws now being considered by the high court.