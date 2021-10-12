Schools are tracking your kid’s activity online; it’s meant to help, but we fear it could do more harm than good | COMMENTARY

We do recognize the need to find more ways to connect with troubled teens and young people, however. Suicide among the country’s youth has been a growing concern for years as instances of depression and psychological distress have risen. The suicide rate among people age 10 to 24 has climbed every year since 2007, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the U.S. as a whole experiencing 10.7 deaths per 100,000 young people in the 2016 to 2018 time frame — a 57% increase compared with 2007 to 2009. (Maryland’s rate jumped 22%). And the pandemic has only made the situation worse, with emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts rising 51% among girls ages 12 to 17 last year, over 2019, and 4% for boys. Suicide among younger children is also on the rise.