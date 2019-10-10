The seafood industry clearly understands the need to welcome our international brethren, as Jeff Barker and Thalia Juarez recently reported in a story about how cuts to the H-2B visa program resulted in a shortage of crab pickers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. There certainly wasn’t an overabundance of American workers available to fill all these jobs that were, if you were to believe the anti-immigrant sect, being unfairly taken by temporary workers, mostly from Mexico, and leaving home grown workers with no job prospects. That meant companies had to make do with fewer workers, which meant less crab picked and sold to grocers and restaurants and ultimately fewer profits as well, which is certainly no boost to the economy.