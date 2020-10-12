COVID-19′s fatal side effect of reckless driving requires intervention | COMMENTARY

On the surface, the latest statistics from the Baltimore County Police Department would seem to be good for drivers — at least those who hate paying for speeding tickets. As of Oct. 5, their officers have written 4,936 speeding citations for the year. That may seem like a lot (it’s one speeding ticket for roughly every hour and 20 minutes), but it’s a one-third drop from 2019 when county police officers wrote 7,390 by the same date. There are a number of reasons for this, but one of the biggest is that the county’s finest were ordered not to make routine traffic stops for a period of time. Worried that ticketing at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic put both officers and drivers at unnecessary risk of spreading the virus, police suspended writing traffic tickets last spring for weeks or longer depending on the precinct.