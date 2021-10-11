Baltimore navigates a Columbus rediscovery - and a more balanced view of U.S. history | COMMENTARY

And so no matter whether the second Monday in October represents Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day in your particular household, there’s something important happening here. Not a rejection of history. That’s the easy and misleading charge often made by political conservatives seeking to stoke white fear. Commemorative statues are traditionally reserved for those individuals we wish to celebrate in public spaces, not simply acknowledge. Rather, what’s going on is clearly a broader, deeper and more accurate examination of historical figures. What is the consequence of Christopher Columbus to the people who were already living in the Americas? Clearly, terrible. Similarly, what message does it send Black Americans when we build and preserve monuments to Robert E. Lee and other leading Confederate figures who fought to keep slavery? Decades ago, we did not consider. Today, we do. This is progress.