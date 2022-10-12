Vote ‘for’ statewide ballot Question 4: Legalize adult use of cannabis in Maryland | BALTIMORE SUN EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENT

Peninsula Alternative Health employee Lynda Brimer weighs and packs “Chem Berry,” a cannabis flower, into small packets for sale at the medical marijuana dispensary in Salisbury on the Eastern Shore. In November, Maryland voters have a chance to legalize recreational use of the drug. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

For all the attention given to the candidates for state and local offices, the most consequential decision on the ballot in Maryland this fall may be about the future of marijuana. By voting “for” statewide ballot Question 4 — as we strongly recommend — voters will give final approval to a constitutional amendment that will legalize cannabis use by adults age 21 and older, beginning in July of next year. It will also allow those convicted of marijuana crimes to petition for expungement of such criminal records and those currently serving prison sentences for marijuana convictions to petition for resentencing to “time served” and release.

The measure passed the Maryland General Assembly by overwhelming margins (94 to 39 in the House of Delegates and 29 to 17 in the state Senate), and polls suggest it will be popular with voters. That lawmakers still sought to reverse decades of prohibition through a constitutional amendment, requiring the approval of a majority of voters, reflects what has long been a cautious approach to this issue. When Maryland began allowing medical use of marijuana by qualified patients eight years ago, it was the 21st U.S. state to take such action. Today, at least 19 states and the neighboring District of Columbia already have fully legalized adult cannabis use.

The most compelling argument for legalization of cannabis is to end the huge racial disparities in law enforcement. African Americans are nearly four times as likely as white people to be arrested for possession, even though usage rates among the two groups are similar. In 2014, the same year Maryland legalized medial marijuana, the state decriminalized possession of small amounts of the drug, leading to a significant decline in arrests. But the disparities in demographics persisted — in Baltimore, in particular. And while medical marijuana has largely become a form of legalization for the middle- and upper classes, with prescriptions easily accessed by those with means, regardless of malady (147,000 patients and counting in 2021), many other users are left to take their chances on the street.

At the national level, President Joe Biden issued an executive order last week pardoning people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law or Washington D.C. statute, tweeting that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.” While the motives are likely more political than pure — given the proximity to the midterm elections and the fact that few, if any, people are in federal prison for simple possession — the move was nonetheless welcome and long overdue. Such convictions can make it difficult to obtain employment, housing and educational opportunities. Also overdue was Biden’s directive that the departments of Justice and Health and Human Services review how marijuana is classified under federal law. It’s currently cataloged alongside heroin and LSD under the Controlled Substances Act. But legalization at the national level is likely years off, leaving it up to the states to balance the scales of justice for now.

It should be noted that there are benefits to legalization beyond the removal of enforcement disparities. Legalization in Maryland is expected to create thousands of new jobs and economic opportunities associated with recreational use and significant new tax revenues. There is also the prospect that many of the dollars generated by this above-the-table economy will accrue to African American growers, processors, distributors and vendors. Maryland lawmakers already have taken steps to provide opportunities for minority-owned businesses, with further attention expected on the issue in the coming General Assembly session beginning in January, should voters pass Question 4 in November. Of course, nonwhite ownership of dispensaries proved an unfulfilled promise of medical marijuana, and developments in the recreational space should be closely monitored.

And none of this means Maryland residents must resign themselves to a “hazy” future, anymore than allowing alcohol use requires a tolerance of public intoxication, drunken driving or underage consumption. It is clearly possible to approve legalization while recognizing that marijuana, like alcohol, is far from problem-free and requires regulation. Like alcohol, it can cause harm to pregnancy, to brain health, to mental health and to daily life, as it can be addictive, reduce achievement and spur problems with relationships and work.

Yet what Americans have discovered is that all these problems still exist with prohibition — with the added burden that comes with police enforcement. If legal, it can at least be treated more rationally as a public health issue, one the state should prepare for. Some studies have shown cannabis use disorder among adults rises a third or more with legalization, and consumption overall rises 20%. That’s not a shock. With legalization comes a removal of the stigma long associated with pot, which means more people are likely to try it.

There is also research that suggests marijuana, long labeled a “gateway” drug, actually steers some users away from more dangerous alternatives, such as fentanyl and opiates. That is no small benefit. There have been at least two North American studies that found opening marijuana dispensaries lowered opiate overdose deaths by 25% in adjacent communities.

Maryland’s reasoned journey to legalized cannabis has been two decades in the making, and we hope voters back the measure come November. It is the right thing to do.

