Baltimore County: Olszewski as county executive (again), and best bets in select council and school board races | BALTIMORE SUN EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENTS

What a difference four years makes. In 2018, former Del. John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. defeated state Sen. Jim Brochin by a mere 17 votes in what seemed at the time an upset victory in the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive. He went on to win the job, defeating Al Redmer Jr., a popular former state insurance commissioner and onetime minority leader in the House of Delegates, and took office with the promise of more investment in public schools, improved transparency and ethics in county government, better public transit and a greater emphasis on equity and fairness. This year, in the July primary, Olszewski easily bested his little-known Democratic opponent, and he is now a heavy favorite to win a second term against his Republican challenger, former state delegate Pat McDonough.

The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board endorses County Executive Olszewski for reelection. The Democrat has, perhaps more than any county executive in memory, earnestly attempted to drag Baltimore County — the state’s third most populous subdivision — into the 21st century with town halls, online budgeting and campaign finance reform. His administration also created the post of inspector general to provider greater government accountability and oversight, increased pay for teachers and added a new circulator bus, The Loop, offering free rides on two routes in the Towson area. It has sometimes been a bumpy ride, with controversial decisions, including, in his first year, to raise the “piggyback” income tax from 2.8% to 3.2%, which was necessary to address projected budget deficits, and an unwelcome attempt to compromise the independence of the county’s inspector general from which he, thankfully, backed down. Yet even Republicans acknowledge that the 40-year-oldformer high school teacher has demonstrated a willingness to seek consensus and bipartisanship and has been learning on the job.

Advertisement

The same cannot be said of McDonough, who has predictably taken a page from the Donald Trump playbook to present himself as the anti-immigrant, anti-crime, anti-Baltimore candidate. The 79-year-old radio show host has made the centerpiece of his campaign the notion that Baltimore County has been overrun by city-spawned criminals, and he’s pushing to remove Melissa Hyatt, the county’s first female police chief, from office. And while the county has seen a modest uptick in certain crimes (but a downturn in homicides this year), it appears to fit national post-COVID-19 trends. McDonough’s antipathy toward Baltimore may have won him votes in his east side legislative district but in the county executive’s office it would be disastrous to meaningful efforts to address city-county issues of consequence.

County Council

While major turnover is not expected on the Baltimore County Council despite redistricting, several candidates deserve to be spotlighted. In District 5, Republican David Marks, a special-education teacher and former state transportation official, who has long shown a willingness to cross party lines, merits a fourth term despite a robust challenge from Democrat Crystal Francis, a Democratic activist and educator who has been working on police reform for the county.

Advertisement

In District 6, Democrat Michael “Mike” P. Ertel, an insurance broker from Towson whose anti-poverty, pro-school values align well with the county’s needs, is the better choice for the seat vacated by Cathy Bevins.

And in District 1, Democrat Pat Young of Catonsville deserves the nod for the seat vacated by fellow Democrat Tom Quirk. Young, a two-term state delegate with expertise in school funding, is exceptionally well qualified for the post.

One more note on council races: The seven-member group is likely to wind up in the coming four-year term with no women members and only one Black member. That is an abysmal level of diversity, and one easy solution would be to amend the charter to add two or more council seats. Other peer jurisdictions, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties included, have larger governing bodies (even the Baltimore City Council has 15 members), but the charter amendment would have to be brought to voters for approval in 2024.

Ballot question

In other matters, we would urge readers to vote “for” Question B, which would amend the requirement that the county’s director of public works be a registered engineer to add that 10 years of relevant supervisory experience is acceptable as well. This is just common-sensical and, of most immediate concern, would allow the county’s well-regarded acting public works director to continue in the job.

School board

In the nonpartisan school board election, we call special attention to retired educator Diane Jean Young of Lutherville whose experience makes her better suited to help supervise the school system over administrative assistant Maggie Litz Domanowski of Baldwin in the District 3 contest.

Editor’s note — Endorsements coming Tuesday: More Maryland state ballot questions.

The Baltimore Sun editorial board endorses political candidates in races that are of particular importance to our readers for reasons such as the critical nature of the work, the tightness of the election contest and the dearth of available information that occurs when an office has no incumbents competing for it. We make our conclusions after reviewing a range of data, including: the candidates’ campaign materials and responses to The Sun’s voter guide questionnaire, news stories written about the candidates, debates they’ve participated in, and interviews we’ve conducted with community leaders or the candidates themselves.