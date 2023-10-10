Saturday’s downtown gridlock a wakeup call for Baltimore drivers | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

There was no shortage of advance warning that Saturday would be a doozy traffic-wise near Camden Yards. On the same day, there was the weather-delayed home opener of the Orioles-Rangers American League divisional series, and then the much-anticipated evening concert at M&T Bank Stadium next door, featuring Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks.

Yet for all the public messaging, the predictable happened: There was gridlock, with some concert-going motorists still stuck on local roads even as the former Fleetwood Mac singer, who once held the title of “Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll,” was 45 minutes into her set. You can bet her fans didn’t feel like they received the royal treatment. And then there was the matter of finding a place to leave your vehicle, with area parking lots sold out. (Though not everyone was unhappy with the scramble: Some locals charged $50 or more for a few hours of parking on their property. Nice profit margin there.)

Advertisement

There were any number of circumstances to blame. A lot of the concertgoers were out-of-towners who were unprepared for what they’d be facing around the stadiums. There was rain earlier in the day. Organizers hadn’t anticipated when arranging the concerts that the Orioles would be in a playoff game on that same date (and, hey, given the team’s recent history, one could scarcely blame them). And many people stubbornly clung to their cars when they could have taken mass transit instead, including the city’s light rail and subway systems, which serve that part of the city well. There is even free parking available at outer stations, making leaving one’s car behind and riding a cost-cutting option, as well as time saving.

To its credit, the Maryland Transit Administration beefed up services for the day with express shuttle buses from Glen Burnie and Timonium, and a promise that light rail would operate long after the concert ended. And there was no shortage of advertising. Some folks clearly got the message and elected to take that option (causing a lot of post-event crowding on light rail, by the way). But most people chose to drive.

Advertisement

Some reasons for that likely include an instinctive preference for cars, particularly among suburbanites, and fear of transit (and maybe crime) by those who do not take it regularly. MTA service hasn’t exactly distinguished itself in recent years, either, with last year’s fare increase, reliability issues and operator shortages. This week’s announcement that bus, subway and light rail fare vending machines will be going cash-only beginning Friday and continuing until December of next year won’t help ridership either.

But car-dependency is no longer a viable option. Downtown Baltimore is undergoing a post-COVID transformation, much like other downtowns. It’s future is going to be less about catering to office workers who commute by car and more about being livable, walkable, bikeable and an entertainment draw. Look at other major cities around the world. Driving is out; transit is in. Economics demand it. Not just for the benefit of city centers but for the commuters themselves. As a recent study notes, Americans who switch from family cars to take public transportation save on average about $13,000 a year. Rising costs to buy, maintain, insure and fuel a vehicle are simply not sustainable for many. And then there’s the threat of climate change. We must gravitate toward alternatives.

For the MTA, these are crucial times. The future of the Red Line, the east-west route originally intended to be served by light rail, is just one part of the equation. Too often in the past, the state agency has acted like a state agency and not a regional authority focused on the good of the region. Gov. Larry Hogan’s cancellation of the Red Line during his first term was the classic example. He wasn’t looking out for Baltimore, he wanted to spend those transportation dollars elsewhere. Gov. Wes Moore needs to be paying close attention. How can this broken relationship, this lack of trust in transit, this indifference to Baltimore’s needs be repaired?

Instead of going cash-only in this day of cashless transactions, perhaps the MTA should have gone for free service. Costly? Absolutely. But what a statement that would have made. Another modest suggestion? Maybe drop the “link” affectation attached to the light rail, subway and bus systems. Calling something “Metro SubwayLink” isn’t an upgrade, it’s just a gimmick — although that particular line does provide the ideal means to get to remodeled CFG Bank Arena for “Disney On Ice” beginning Thursday.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.