Here’s one of the fake numbers the governor seems to adore most: “Baltimore has the third highest funded schools in the nation” or some variation of that. There’s a nugget of truth in that, in much the same way that Maryland could be said to be identical to Virginia because they have the same number of letters. The Census Bureau reports that of the 100 largest school districts, Baltimore had the third highest per-pupil spending in 2017. Yet there are thousands of school districts across the U.S. with higher per-pupil spending. And what does that even mean? Per-pupil spending mostly reveals local cost-of-living in any particular area as teacher pay is the biggest driver of costs. Central Maryland school systems should rank high given the state’s high median household income or there’s something seriously amiss. Compare Maryland education spending (not top 10 the nation) with cost-of-living (top five on that list, thank you very much) and then maybe the governor would be on to something.