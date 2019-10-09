Whatever good will the new commissioner might have expected from the greater Charm City community, he has gotten precious little from Sgt. Mike Mancuso, Lodge 3 president, and the rest of the FOP. The union has never given him the benefit of the doubt. It was harping on the crime plan within days of its release this summer. It’s still making claims that its members are too scared of prosecution by the city state’s attorney to do their jobs -- or do they mean to say there’s been a deliberate and retributive slowdown in policing that’s been encouraged by the union? It’s sometimes difficult to tell the difference.