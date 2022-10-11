Anne Arundel: Steuart Pittman for county executive; a Republican recommendation in District 7 and what to do about ballot question ‘B’ | BALTIMORE SUN EDITORIAL BOARD ENDORSEMENTS

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is a difficult politician to pigeonhole. The 61-year-old Davidsonville horse farmer, a Democrat, has demonstrated himself to be socially progressive but also fiscally prudent. His choice to raise taxes in his first year of office may have given fodder to his Republican opponent, County Councilmember Jessica Haire of Edgewater, but it also set the county on a path toward balanced budgets and much-needed school- and public- infrastructure improvements these past four years. Pittman’s commitment to greater public participation in government, public financing of political campaigns and devotion to environmental causes — and the fact that his successful 2018 candidacy was his first-ever run for public office — might earn him the title of “reform” leader as well. Those contradictions may sum up Pittman as well as anything: He is independent, good government-oriented with a desire to both make Anne Arundel County a better place to live and its government more efficient and effective, a rare combination. He has The Sun editorial board’s endorsement for Anne Arundel County Executive.

That’s not to gloss over those tax increases. Anne Arundel has a long history with tax caps, and Pittman’s choice to raise the “piggyback” income tax rate and property tax rate, even modestly, has drawn considerable attention. But here’s where things stand. The county’s tax rates remain low relative to other subdivisions, including Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties and Baltimore City. And the money has been put to good use. This year, the county received its first-ever Triple-A bond rating from Moody’s, which lowered borrowing costs, and the incumbent’s last budget proposal passed the County Council in a bipartisan 6-1 vote, with the sole dissent coming from Haire. Voters may like low taxes, but they also like well-funded schools. The trick is to find the proper balance.

That’s not to be too harsh on Haire, either. The 39-year-old lawyer and civil engineer, as well as first-term council member, beat out Herb McMillan, 64, a former state delegate more aligned with the Donald Trump wing of the Republican Party for the Republican nomination in a contested primary for county executive, winning by more than 2,000 votes. But whether she can expand her base in an increasingly Democratic-leaning county (and despite being married to Maryland Republican Party Chair Dirk Haire) is another question. No sitting council member has ever been elected county executive, and she’s bucking her party in a year when the GOP’s gubernatorial nominee, Del. Dan Cox, is full MAGA. The fall campaign has, unfortunately, too often been diverted down some rabbit holes.

One of those sidetracks was whether incumbent Pittman has done enough to address the county’s school bus driver shortage, which is a responsibility of the county school board, not the county executive. Another is about how much he’s received in campaign donations from the developer of a workforce housing project, when Haire has received far more from donors connected to a company seeking to develop a rubble landfill that she claims to oppose. In either case, the better question is whether the county can support public financing of political campaigns, which would make candidates less dependent on developers and other deep-pocketed special interests. Pittman offered such a plan, but it lost for lack of Republican support on the council; Haire says she opposed it because of the cost to taxpayers.

County Council

In the County Council races, not much turnover is expected, but several races deserve to be highlighted. To replace Haire in District 7 Republican Shannon Leadbetter of Crofton gets high marks. Although we may disagree with parts of her platform (including the GOP’s seemingly requisite opposition to any “mandatory” closures), she is widely seen as someone who can work with others.

In District 3, we endorse write-in Democratic candidate Michael Gendel against Republican incumbent Nathan Volke of Pasadena. Volke is best known for introducing legislation this year to ban flags from county property unless they were the official banners of the U.S., Maryland or Anne Arundel County, the kind of culture-war nonsense that gives the county a black eye.

And in District 6, voters should reelect Democrat Lisa D.B. Rodvien, a middle school teacher and the council’s current chair, against former Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides.

Ballot question

County voters should also take extra care to vote “For” Question B, which amends the county charter to limit county council members from serving no more than three consecutive terms. While we normally are skeptical of such limits, this is actually a loosening of the rules, as currently members are restricted to two consecutive terms. The amendment would have no effect on county executives who will still be limited to two terms.

Editor’s note — Endorsement coming Wednesday: Maryland state ballot Question 4, regarding marijuana legalization.

The Baltimore Sun editorial board endorses political candidates in races that are of particular importance to our readers for reasons such as the critical nature of the work, the tightness of the election contest and the dearth of available information that occurs when an office has no incumbents competing for it. We make our conclusions after reviewing a range of data, including: the candidates’ campaign materials and responses to The Sun’s voter guide questionnaire, news stories written about the candidates, debates they’ve participated in, and interviews we’ve conducted with community leaders or the candidates themselves.