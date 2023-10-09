The United States stands with Israel | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Whatever our differences with the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and they are considerable — there was no reasonable justification for the surprise attack launched Saturday from the Gaza Strip against the Jewish homeland. More than 700 Israelis have been confirmed dead, and thousands more have been wounded in the brutal and coordinated strike by the Islamist militant group Hamas, which controls the Palestinian territory wedged between Israel and Egypt on the Mediterranean Sea.

The attack was not limited to rockets and an incursion, but also the taking of hostages and gunning down of civilians in the street, including children. Many in the United States quickly drew a comparison to 9/11 in the scale and abruptness of this act of terrorism and recognized — just as so many U.S. allies did for this country 22 years ago — that this is a moment to declare our support for Israel’s right to defend itself. That support is “rock solid and unwavering,” President Joe Biden said on Saturday.

Yet even as the U.S. provides available military and intelligence support to help restore order to the region and beat back the worst attack on the Jewish state since the Yom Kippur War of a half-century ago, it would also be reasonable to look to the future.

How can the U.S. bring a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict? Indeed, it’s quite possible that part of what motivated the attack was the prospect of a peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia brokered by the Biden administration. Such a normalization of relations would not serve the purposes of Iran and other supporters of terrorism and instability in the Middle East. Will the war put those efforts on the shelf? That exactly what Hamas and Hezbollah would like — an end to a possible two-state solution. Already, thousands of Palestinians have been reportedly wounded or killed in Israeli counterstrikes as the nation lays siege to the Gaza Strip.

It is safe to assume that many in the far-right Netanyahu government will use these events to reinforce the view that the West Bank should be annexed or something equivalent, denying Palestinians the right to self-determination. Some of the more vocal naysayers will claim that Israel is fully surrounded by people who seek its destruction. That oversimplification becomes much more compelling when friends and relations are dying on the streets. But, again, this kind of absolutist view is exactly what the true enemies of Israel want. At some point, to wholly jettison the peace process is to invite continued conflict, death and destruction. This is not the rational course.

The conflict in the region is old, and it can be complex. Those U.S. politicians who seek to use it for their own political purposes ought to be roundly ignored, if not condemned — for example, blaming the attack on the Biden administration’s recent decision to free five imprisoned Americans from Iran by unlocking $6 billion in frozen assets. Such agreements are unsavory at best and bound to be controversial, and rightly so. But the notion that one thing triggered the other ignores the far greater forces at work and thus gives Americans the impression that the U.S. controls events in this corner of the world. That would surely be news to anyone who has followed the last seven decades or so of history. The path to peace has never been easy or predictable or unchallenged.

The time for analysis and second-guessing will come. High on the list for that day will be the intelligence breakdowns that failed to predict what was obviously a long-planned attack. Also high will be questions about the Israeli government’s commitment to democracy and an independent judiciary. For now, however, let us simply make crystal clear that Americans stand with Israel and that mere terrorism will not deter us.

We stand willing to provide whatever financial or military aid is necessary to restore order and security — with the full expectation that the peace process can be resumed once that is accomplished.

