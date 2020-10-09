Don’t keep school infection rates secret | COMMENTARY

The State House has never had a perfect playbook for once-in-a-century pandemics, so it’s understandable that the issue of privacy versus transparency needs to be hashed out. There wasn’t a game plan for shutting down businesses or ordering people to wear masks and keep social distance either. We are all stumbling along through 2020 and doing the best we can in these uncertain times. But how can anyone be confident that we’re making the right decision if we can’t be trusted with a truthful and more complete picture of exactly what’s going on? Medical privacy is one thing, deliberately keeping people in the dark about what’s happening in individual schools, public or private, is another. Gov. Larry Hogan should put his foot down on this one and opt for transparency. Releasing school data is the educated thing to do.