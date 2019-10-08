While we can’t speak to the quality of planning at the Maryland Transportation Authority (or the Department of Transportation under Mr. Rahn given the administration’s still-stinging choice to kill the long-planned $2.9 billion Baltimore Red Line transit project), we would hope officials would be wary of halting bridge redecking now, particularly if it means moving more of it to summer, the peak traffic months. That would amount to, as engineers might say in more technical terms, cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face. The difference between traffic in the peak summer weekends and winter weekdays is substantial. Can the MdTA do more to relieve congestion, such as temporarily suspending tolls as it did on Sept. 27? Probably, but the comptroller’s public scold doesn’t offer much in the way of likely alternatives beyond eliminating toll booths.