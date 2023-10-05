50 years later, Spiro Agnew’s fall deserves to be raised | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Spiro T. Agnew leaves leaves a Baltimore court house after announcing his resignation as vice president of the United States. In just six years, Agnew rose from Baltimore County executive to the governorship of Maryland, then to the vice presidency in the administration of President Richard M. Nixon. His downfall came in 1973, when he simultaneously resigned as vice president and pleaded no contest in a Baltimore courtroom to the charge of income tax evasion during his two years as governor of Maryland. (AP Photo/File) (AP)

On a second floor wall of the Baltimore County Historic Courthouse, not far from the men’s restroom, visitors can view a portrait of Spiro Theodore Agnew. This is because the Republican was elected Baltimore County executive in 1962 serving one four-year term. There is no attached explanation of his time leading the county, nor of his subsequent election as Maryland’s governor in 1966 and certainly not of his time as vice president of the United States under Richard Nixon. And there rests the greatest deficit of all: Agnew should be remembered for what happened 50 years ago on Oct. 10, 1973.

It was on that day that the native Baltimorean, a graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law, pleaded no contest in U.S. District Court in Baltimore to a felony charge of tax evasion from when he served as governor and had accepted bribes, a practice that had started in Towson — and, to be fair, was probably not uncommon in Maryland at the time.

He had struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors, resigning from office, paying a hefty fine and agreeing to three years of unsupervised probation. He would go on to spend his final years in Rancho Mirage, California, and Ocean City, Maryland, largely out of public view. He died in 1996 in Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin; his funeral in Timonium was limited primarily to family.

There are a number of important lessons to be gleaned from Agnew’s life — about how money and power can seduce, surely, but perhaps most importantly about how no one is above the law, not even the man who was a heartbeat from the highest office in the land. Yet the portrait carries no mention of these events. None whatsoever.

That ought to change.

Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski is expected to soon announce that he will be adding a plaque to the picture. He tells us it will be brief but to the point, mentioning both Agnew’s rise and fall including the charges of bribery, extortion and tax evasion. A similar one will be added to the courthouse portrait of another former county executive, N. Dale Anderson, Agnew’s two-term successor and a Democrat, who was convicted of 32 counts of tax evasion, conspiracy and extortion in 1974 and served 13 months in federal prison. Adding explainers for both brings a certain bipartisan symmetry to the proceedings. All the courthouse portraits of former county executives, not just the miscreants, are expected to eventually get their own plaques describing their own legacies.

Yet with Agnew, some traditionalists may chafe at this prospect of shining a light on past misconduct and Olszewski, a former history teacher, understands this. Can a life be fairly summarized, the good and the bad, in a few sentences? In the Maryland State House, there’s no explainer beside Agnew’s portrait, which hangs in the Governor’s Reception Room on the second floor. The painting was taken down in 1979, banished in the post-Watergate government reform era, but it was returned in 1995 out of fear that its absence marked an effort to rewrite history. Such are the ambiguities of politics.

We live in a time of moral uncertainty, in which Donald Trump can dismiss the slew of criminal indictments against him and the damning statements that have come out of his own mouth (and his allies or, as they are currently known, co-conspirators), with a sneer, a snit and a social media posting. Do former presidents carry a get-out-of-jail-free card? Do vice presidents? Does a mob of extremist supporters behind them make a difference? Even the concept of public humiliation and disgrace seems lost. Is the U.S. justice system not legitimate?

Much has changed since that fateful day when Agnew voluntarily left the public arena. But it would surely be useful to have in permanent public view a reminder that cheaters don’t always prosper, that crime doesn’t always pay, that political might doesn’t make right. May it always be so in America.

