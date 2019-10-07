The Pimlico plan is made possible not only because it’s derived from casino gambling proceeds but because it hinges on gambling revenue already set aside specifically to offset the damage that competition from expanded gaming has done to Maryland’s race tracks. For the next seven years, that revenue stream can help pay off 30-year bonds. The challenge is that the largest single beneficiary, the Racetrack Facility Renewal Account, will then gradually sunset. Lawmakers will need to extend its life until 2050 or so. Otherwise, there are no bonds and no plan.