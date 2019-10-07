As we have said before, the federal department of Housing and Urban Development really isn’t asking for all that much in the grand scheme of the size of the housing stock in the county. Under the deal, the county needs to spend $30 million over the next decade to entice developers to build 1,000 units for low income families in more financially upward neighborhoods. Do the math. That is less than 1% of the 337,000 homes in the county.