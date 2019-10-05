Naturally, there are still questions to be answered. The Stronachs are serious about attracting the highly-lucrative Breeders Cup, for instance, it would be comforting to know that their preference isn’t to stage it at Laurel Park. There’s also the matter of making sure that this renovation-light approach is sustainable — that the Jockey Club won’t be back in Annapolis or at City Hall at some future date expecting some major handout because, once again, the stands are collapsing or the toilets are backed up. And, of course, it means that the legislature will need to commit to keeping the track renewal payments on the books and not allowing the program to sunset. Otherwise, there would not be the means to pay off the 30-year bonds. Given the heated debate over Kirwan Commission funding for K-12 education, things could get sticky.