Yet, those handicaps he was dealt in life were just a small part of the complex teen I grew to know. He was a skinny guy who liked to joke around, he was close to a cousin at his school and was enamored with a new girlfriend. Mr. Crawford was also introspective and a great thinker — very well aware of the unfortunate circumstances he faced, along with numerous other young black men like him. He once questioned how he made it to high school, yet could barely read, angry that so many people had passed him along, rather than help him. In a Baltimore Sun video, Mr. Crawford struggled getting help sound out basic letters.