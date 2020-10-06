Defusing the nation’s political climate will take more than a bomb squad | COMMENTARY

Has an election in modern times ever set voters in the United States more on edge than this one? And it’s not just the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the apocalyptic feel that has accompanied it. The tone and tenor of the political dialogue these days is the main culprit. Stealing yard signs is nothing new. Taping electronic devices to them is. So is assuming those devices are meant to injure people. Those who discuss this election only in the most inflammatory terms possible have set the climate of mistrust. That includes the president, whose first White House run was built on birtherism and racial paranoia, but it certainly doesn’t end there. The “democracy in crisis” crowd gets a bit overheated, too. And, of course, the social media fires it all up to the boiling point, a volatile 280 keystrokes at a time.