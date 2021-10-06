Investing less in fossil fuels is a sound (and sustainable) transaction | COMMENTARY

This week, Mayor Brandon Scott signed into law legislation requiring Baltimore’s three employee pension funds to divest themselves from the fossil fuel industry. Given how controversial divestment proposals have been in the past when social responsibility has run up against high profitability (guns, tobacco, and alcohol to name a few), leaving Exxon Mobil, Chevron and their peer stocks behind proved rather anti-climactic. No protests. No harangues about pension costs down the road. No dissenting voices, frankly. Perhaps this was because other large cities have already taken similar action from New York City on down. But here’s another likely culprit: the world’s fossil fuel producers have seen better, more profitable days. As this newspaper reported last May, city pension officials were already taking money out of Big Oil simply because the stocks weren’t doing particularly well compared to the rest of the market.