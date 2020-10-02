Dear President Trump, here’s where to find the best COVID-19 care: Baltimore | COMMENTARY

We would offer you this advice: Please come to Baltimore. We know that invitation may sound out of place, but this is not a social engagement. As you may recall, the late Rep. Elijah Cummings once extended the same offer in an entirely different context. But here’s the thing: The city is home to Johns Hopkins Hospital, one of the finest medical facilities in the world. Ask Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, a former Hopkins physician. Leaders from around the globe have gone there for treatment, as have leading figures in Washington, D.C., including, most recently, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The drive from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to 401 North Broadway is less than 40 miles and faster by Marine One, of course. The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda is outstanding, but you will not find men and women more knowledgeable or better trained or more dedicated to the well-being of patients than those at Hopkins. The professionals there do not give a fig about politics. They do not care about a patient’s fame or money or status or party affiliation. They follow a higher calling. Those daily updates on COVID-19 testing data around the world? That comes from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Hopkins is on the front line of medical research. They are the real deal, Mr. President. You can trust us on that point.