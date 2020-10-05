Virtual debates are just what the doctor (and common sense) ordered | COMMENTARY

Let’s set the record straight. It’s not fearfulness that causes Americans to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to avoid worsening the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s sound reasoning and respect for others. Mr. Pence should understand this most of all. As Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, recently observed, the vice president should be in quarantine having been in close proximity with President Trump as recently as last Tuesday. That the vice president has so far tested negative for the virus is good news, but it doesn’t mean he’s in the clear quite yet. Just based on the number of positive tests coming out of the Rose Garden announcement of Mr. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett (eight and counting), isn’t it time to exercise just a bit of caution? And what exactly is lost if the candidates are not in the same studio together? Eye contact? Given the fiasco of the first presidential debate and Mr. Trump’s unwillingness to follow the rules, the mute button of video conferencing looks like an especially attractive side benefit, too.