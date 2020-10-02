All of The Baltimore Sun’s general election endorsements in one place | COMMENTARY

In the primary election, we endorsed Democrat Brandon Scott to be the next mayor of Baltimore, and we repeat the recommendation for the general election. Currently serving as City Council president, Mr. Scott is a visionary leader who works tirelessly to improve the city and isn’t afraid to upset the apple cart for the greater good. He has solid support across demographics and a decade of experience in city government — long enough to develop a nuanced understanding of the city’s management flaws, but not so long as to be a part of the problem establishment. It’s clear that government reform and efficiency is a top priority for him; it can be seen in the charter amendments put forth by the City Council, which Baltimore voters are weighing now. There has been much talk this election season about whether the Democratic Party has served Baltimore well, and we’ve seen strong campaigns in some races from non-traditional party members, in particular: Green Party candidate Franca Muller Paz, who’s running for a City Council seat on a progressive platform, and independent candidate Bob Wallace, who’s running for mayor and backed by many in the business community (also running for mayor are Republican Shannon Wright and Working Class Party member David Harding). We’re encouraged to see city voters open to candidates from various parties when determining who offers the best future and hope it pushes current and future officeholders in all positions to stretch their boundaries and incorporate good ideas and practices, regardless of their source; no one should ever default to what they’ve always done in politics simply for the sake of consistency. We believe Brandon Scott is the best choice for Baltimore mayor not based on his party, but his policies.