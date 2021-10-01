Is there a plan to scare Marylanders about sports gambling? If so, it’s working. | COMMENTARY

When last we paid close attention to sports betting, the Maryland General Assembly had overwhelmingly approved legislation seven months ago to legalize the practice in the wake of the 2020 voter referendum on the subject, and it seemed almost uncontroversial. Not only were Democrats and Republicans in the legislature, along with Gov. Larry Hogan, united in their support of the move, but Maryland was joining at least 18 other states that either already had done, or were in the process of doing, the same thing: taking wagering on sporting events out of the shadows, as already happened with casino games and the lottery. But as readers of this newspaper have noticed in recent days, this gambling business comes with some strings attached, including the prospect of — and we advise readers to take a deep breathe at this point — $5 million bets on the outcome of a single game.