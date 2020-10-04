Maryland racing is still a good bet | COMMENTARY

Will there still be horse racing in 30 years? Considering its long history in this state, the men and women who labor each day, raising, feeding, training and taking care of thoroughbreds, we’d have to say the odds are good. There was a Preakness before there was an American League and well before the first professional football game was ever played. Baltimore needs to take advantage of every asset it has. A one-third stake in the Triple Crown is not something to be dismissed lightly. Preakness is just as much a part of the fabric of this city as steamed crabs and Old Bay seasoning. We can’t afford to neglect it. Not just because it’s because it’s a jobs creator, but because it is our heritage, our tradition, our identity. It’s one of the things that makes Baltimore the historic city that it is.