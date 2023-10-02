From shielding abusers to fake ballpark leases, lawyers keep verging on villainy for their clients | STAFF COMMENTARY

A gold cross is seen on the dome of the Baltimore Basilica on Cathedral Street across from the Baltimore Archdiocese headquarters. The Basilica, officially the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, was the first Roman Catholic cathedral built in the United States. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

William Shakespeare wrote what is easily the most quoted line about the legal profession in the English language. It’s exact wording: “The first thing we do is, let’s kill all the lawyers.” The quote, from “Henry IV, Part II” is frequently cited in self-mocking jest by members of the bar. But it’s been more seriously interpreted by jurists as a defense of their profession, given that the line is uttered by a murderer named “Dick the Butcher,” who supports a rebellion and has little time for civilized behavior.

Yet it also signals something more, as Shakespeare works tend to do, which is a reflection of the class struggle inherent in the work of lawyers. The rich have the attorneys, and the working folk largely do not. Of course, this doesn’t apply equally across the board. There are many lawyers doing good works for the people in the public sphere — in civil rights law, education law, animal law, employment law, immigration law and so on. But the notion that certain advocates should meet with an early demise reflects an essential and deeply frustrating disadvantage that some have when seeking to assert their rights.

A recent example made an appearance Friday, Sept. 29, when the Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy in order to limit its liability in lawsuits expected to be filed by victims of child sexual abuse and their families starting this week. Many Marylanders know the history here. Over the course of 80 years, there were multiple examples of rape, torture and molestation — along with much enabling and cover-up as predators were passed around from parish to parish — within the archdiocese. The sordid history was chronicled by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office in a lengthy report released earlier this year, which spurred the Maryland General Assembly to pass the Child Victims Act, which took effect Sunday and removes the statute of limitations on when childhood sexual abuse victims may sue perpetrators. Yet now lawyers are, admittedly at the direction of the Church, using the law to once again shield those who have influence, money and power against those who do not. It requires no excess of empathy to imagine the frustration of those who suffered terrible injury and now face an additional barrier to their chance to correct (if only monetarily) past wrongs.

That’s not to suggest the Catholic Church should not have legal counsel. But there are times when one has to question how level the legal playing field is. Consider, for example, that this is the first week of a new term for the U.S. Supreme Court. There are all kinds of important matters on the docket from the possible regulation of social media, to abortion rights and the powers of the executive branch. Know what has not yet gotten on the agenda? That would be the ethics of the justices themselves. Billionaires seem to have extraordinary access to certain members of this elite group and are able to shower them with gifts and lavish trips. Those without private jets don’t get this kind of preferred treatment. Raise this inequity, and the right-wing calls you a communist. Never mind that recent polls reflect the broader public’s increasing frustration with the court: A historically low 41% of respondents approve of how the court does its job, according to Gallup, and 75% of Americans would support a binding ethics code on the court, according to a Politico/Morning Consult survey.

You want cynicism about the law? For Baltimoreans, it may have reached a new high in recent days when their beloved Baltimore Orioles, on the same night the team clinched a division title, announced that a “deal” had been struck to keep the team in Baltimore for 30 years. One day later, state officials revealed what had been inked was a nonbinding “memorandum of understanding,” a legal document that has all the weight of two-ply bathroom tissue. Is it mere coincidence that Orioles CEO and Chair John Angelos is a lawyer? Wethinks not.

Now add to all this questionable legal maneuvering these two circumstances: 1.) The exasperation of watching a dysfunctional Congress, which makes and changes laws, and is made up of a lot of lawyers (30% of the House and 51% of the Senate), nearly fail to do the most basic of its functions — to keep the federal government funded; and 2.) a presidential election where the leading Republican candidate is facing a staggering number of criminal indictments and forking over enormous sums (of other people’s money) to finance his legal team. Suddenly, Dick the Butcher looks like a prophet.

