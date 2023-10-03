Baltimore emergency procurement: Better oversight required | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Anyone who doesn’t regularly attend meetings of Baltimore’s Board of Estimates — the five-member panel charged with awarding contracts, supervising purchases and generally executing the city’s fiscal policies — might be surprised by how often it’s essentially bypassed.

A quick glance at the agenda for Wednesday, Oct. 4, reveals that the board will be considering multiple contracts that were already executed for snow removal, to purchase sewer inspection equipment, to acquire a new ladder truck for the Baltimore City Fire Department, and on and on. Why? Because all these transactions were conducted months, if not years, ago, as “emergency procurements” approved on the fly by the city’s director of finance.

Sometimes, a fast-track process makes perfect sense when the unexpected arises and time is of the essence — as happened with the city’s COVID-19 response. But in other cases, it raises serious questions about a distinct lack of oversight and transparency that comes with making a detour around the board, and, by extension, the public, as bringing such issues before the board is often their first public airing.

City Comptroller Bill Henry is seeking to change that. The first step is for the Board of Estimates to approve his resolution to require city agencies to notify the panel the moment they apply for an emergency procurement from the city’s finance director. In theory, that would at least give board members an opportunity to find out what’s happening and look for a spending report later — an important check and balance to the city’s mayor. Personally, we’d prefer to see that the notification be extended wider; why not a publicly accessible website?

It would also seem perfectly reasonable to set timetables on when emergency procurements face BOE scrutiny, such as the next meeting. While it might be fair to claim an emergency procurement is too critical to be held up by administrative procedure (hours could make a difference, for example, in matters of public health and public safety), it’s quite another to show up a year or more later when millions have gone out the door to finally make the case to the board in hindsight.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that the Henry resolution is facing resistance. The city solicitor’s office has even counseled concerns about charter authority for such action, which seems dubious. And for all his criticism of the city’s procurement system (and hiring of an outside consultant to devise potential reforms), we haven’t heard Mayor Brandon Scott throwing support behind this effort, either. Nor does there appear to be support from Council President Nick Mosby, who also serves as BOE president. Along with Henry, who fills the roll of BOE secretary, the mayor and council president represent three of five votes (with the solicitor and director of public works rounding out the group). They could collectively make this happen.

The comptroller has not been grandstanding on this matter. He is not alleging any misconduct, let alone criminality. Rather, he worries that his fellow elected officials are merely uninterested on casting a spotlight on emergency procurements because the transactions so often represent failure. One may acquire badly needed supplies on an emergency basis, for example, because of a lack of due diligence in the past. It is customary for politicians operating at all levels of government to avoid public embarrassment. Yet the stakes are too high for political self-interest to trump public interest. Henry estimates that at least $41 million has been spent on emergency procurements over the last two years. That is not exactly pocket change.

Mayor Scott may question whether voters really care about this kind of inside-City-Hall debate. He may tell himself this has precious little to do with more pressing issues like public safety, housing, better-paying jobs, equity and so on. But he was elected mayor in 2020, at least in part, on a promise of transparent governance and a willingness to “upset the apple cart.” A new poll released this week by Goucher College suggests he’s trailing former Mayor Sheila Dixon, a fellow Democrat, in his 2024 reelection bid by 12 points. Given Dixon’s history, including her embezzlement conviction, one would think that embracing real transparency and setting some reasonable parameters on emergency spending would prove helpful in drawing a contrast between himself and his predecessor. It’s surely a better look than ignoring the issue or only paying it lip service. City government too often struggles with providing basic services for anyone to be satisfied with the status quo, especially when it comes to how precious tax dollars are spent.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.