The Biden plan has merits, of course. It includes universal background checks, an assault weapons ban, red flag laws at the state level, and repealing a law that makes it harder to sue gun manufacturers (which appears to be what really burned the National Review). But wiping out the gun industry? With what, his voluntary gun buy back? The U.S. gun trade is a $28 billion concern, a depraved and pitiless one at that. The nation is already saturated with guns. Suggesting modest reforms like background checks or limiting sales of military-style AR-15 assault weapons with flash suppressors isn’t going to put gun makers, gun distributors or even the local sporting goods store out of business. Even the notion that victims might successfully sue in cases were manufacturers and sellers knowingly allowed their firearms to be diverted for criminal use isn’t a jobs-killer so much as a potential life-saver.